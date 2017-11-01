Watch: Ashish Nehra's footy skills impress Virat Kohli

New Delhi: Veteran Team India pacer played his last competitive game when the Men in Blue played the first of the three-match T20I series against New Zealand at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Nehra, having struggled with several injuries in the past, came back to the international side after four years for India's tour of Australia in January.

A few weeks back he had announced an end to his 18-year old International career.

Although Nehra could not impress with his bowling skills and ended with figures 4-0-29-0, he did impress skipper Virat Kohli and bowler Yuzvendra Chahal with his footy skills while fielding in the deep.

Earlier, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to field first.

Riding on brilliant fifties from both Team India openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma, the Men in Blue posted a total of 202 in 20 overs.

The Kiwi batsmen faltered in the chase from the onset and kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Consequently, India beat New Zealand by 53 runs and took a 1-0 lead in series.

India also broke their five-match T20 duck against NZ.

India's win today means Pakistan top the ICC T20I Team Rankings for the first time ever.