Watch: Australia cricketer Marnus Labuschagne becomes first victim of new ICC law on 'fake fielding'

Among the several new playing conditions, rules released by the sport's global governing body is one to prevent 'fake fielding', which often creates doubts in the minds of batsmen that could lead to their dismissals.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 30, 2017 - 13:30
Watch: Australia cricketer Marnus Labuschagne becomes first victim of new ICC law on &#039;fake fielding&#039;
Courtesy: Screengrab

New Delhi: Australia cricketer Marnus Labuschagne has become the first player to be penalised according to International Cricket Council's new law against 'fake fielding'.

Among the several new playing conditions, rules released by the sport's global governing body is one to prevent 'fake fielding', which often creates doubts in the minds of batsmen that could lead to their dismissals.

Playing in the JLT Cup match for Queensland Bulls against the Cricket Australia (CA) XI on Friday, Labuschagne's error saw the umpires adding five additional runs to CA XI's total for his 'fake fielding'.

Batsman Param Uppal drove the ball in that direction and Labuschagne dived to stop the ball but it had already passed him. He, however, faked to throw the ball back to the bowler which prompted Uppal to turn around mid-way from the run. He later realised that the ball was past the fielder and completed his run.

According to MCC's new Law 41.5, "it is unfair for any fielder wilfully to attempt, by word or action, to distract, deceive or obstruct either batsman after the striker has received the ball."

"The umpires have the discretion to award five penalty runs if they determine that such deception is willful."

Cricket Australia XI were awarded five penalty runs for this incident. While the new rules come into effect only from October 1, it appears that this match was also played under the new ones.

Fake fieldingIndia vs Australiacricket newsNew ICC RulesICC

