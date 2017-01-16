close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »

WATCH: Australian cricketer Peter Nevill hit with bat on face while wicket-keeping in BBL

Nevill was then taken to hospital for X-Rays after the injury. “Fears are he suffered a fracture to the jaw,” read a tweet from the KFC Big Bash League.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, January 16, 2017 - 21:04
WATCH: Australian cricketer Peter Nevill hit with bat on face while wicket-keeping in BBL

New Delhi: Injuries in sports are common but Australian wicket keeper Peter Nevill suffered one in a bizarre manner when he was hit in the face by a bat that hurled out of Brad Hodge’s grip while the latter was attempting a shot.

The incident happened in a Big Bash game between Melbourne Renegades and Adelaide Strikers while Nevill was positioned as a wicket-keeper.

As Hodge connected the shot, bat slipped out of his hands and flew towards the wicket-keeper Nevill, who had his eyes glued to the trajectory of the ball and got hit on his face.

Nevill was then taken to hospital for X-Rays after the injury. “Fears are he suffered a fracture to the jaw,” read a tweet from the KFC Big Bash League.

First Published: Monday, January 16, 2017 - 21:04

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.