WATCH: Australian cricketer Peter Nevill hit with bat on face while wicket-keeping in BBL

New Delhi: Injuries in sports are common but Australian wicket keeper Peter Nevill suffered one in a bizarre manner when he was hit in the face by a bat that hurled out of Brad Hodge’s grip while the latter was attempting a shot.

The incident happened in a Big Bash game between Melbourne Renegades and Adelaide Strikers while Nevill was positioned as a wicket-keeper.

As Hodge connected the shot, bat slipped out of his hands and flew towards the wicket-keeper Nevill, who had his eyes glued to the trajectory of the ball and got hit on his face.

Brad Hodge just let go of his bat and it hit Peter Nevill in the face #BBL06 pic.twitter.com/6I4Wg2SvqC — Rudi (@RudiEdsall) January 16, 2017

Nevill was then taken to hospital for X-Rays after the injury. “Fears are he suffered a fracture to the jaw,” read a tweet from the KFC Big Bash League.