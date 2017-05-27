WATCH: Ben Stokes carries his IPL form to England, DESTROYS South African bowlers with 79-ball hundred

New Delhi: Ben Stokes! He's probably the hottest name in world cricket now. The England all-rounder rocked the Indian Premier League (IPL), then returned home to help Three Lions continue plundering runs in limited overs cricket.

On Saturday, the 25-year-old destroyed the South African bowling attack with a brilliant knock of 101 runs from 79 balls, which included 11 fours and three sixes.

Here are his sixes:

Then, Stokes returned to remove dangerous Hashim Amla (24) in the 10th over of the South African innings to check visitor's chase.

Amla wicket c Morgan b Stokes https://t.co/qagfaw4RrB — Cricket-atti (@cricketatti) May 27, 2017

He and another IPL star, Jos Buttler (65) stitched a devastating 77-run fifth-wicket stand in just over ten overs to help England post 330/6 at Southampton in their second ODI match.

Stokes was the most valuable player in the recently concluded IPL season 10. The league's record buy helped Rising Pune Supergiant reached the title round, but missed the final stage to be with the national side.

And his absence proved detrimental as Pune lost to Mumbai Indians in the final by a single run in a last-over thriller.

Mumbai themselves missed the services of Buttler, who also returned home early to be ready for the visiting Proteas.