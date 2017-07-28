close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

WATCH: Ben Stokes hits Keshav Maharaj for hat-trick of sixes, reaches hundred with huge one at Kennington Oval

The 26-year-old went to three figures in style with two sixes off successive Keshav Maharaj deliveries in the 102nd over. After reaching his fifth Test hundred, the all-rounder also hit a third successive six.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 28, 2017 - 21:45
WATCH: Ben Stokes hits Keshav Maharaj for hat-trick of sixes, reaches hundred with huge one at Kennington Oval
Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Flamboyant England all-rounder Ben Stokes turned the tables on South Africa by hitting a brilliant century on the second day of third Test at Kennington Oval on Friday.

The 26-year-old went to three figures in style with two sixes off successive Keshav Maharaj deliveries in the 102nd over. After reaching his fifth Test hundred, the all-rounder also hit a third successive six.

Here's the videos:

The first, a slog to long-on, was `caught` by Faf du Plessis but the Proteas skipper touched the boundary rope as he fell, meaning Stokes had scored a six. But the next ball sailed high into the stands as Stokes completed a 144-ball century.

New Zealand-born Stokes made it three sixes in a row by hoisting Maharaj over deep square leg.

He eventually holed out off Morkel, who took three for 70 in 28.2 overs.

England had been criticised by several former captains for some slap-dash batting in a huge 340-run defeat by in the second Test at Trent Bridge that saw the Proteas level this four-match series at 1-1.

TAGS

Ben stokesEngland Vs South AfricaKennington OvalKeshav Maharajsixescricket videocricket news

From Zee News

Other Sports

Dutee Chand gets lifeline, likely to take part in London Wo...

Telangana govt to give INR 1 crore, house plot to India captain Mithali Raj
cricket

Telangana govt to give INR 1 crore, house plot to India cap...

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan hails HC verdict on athlete Chitra
Other Sports

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan hails HC verdict on athlete Chit...

India&#039;s Tour of Sri Lanka: 1st Test, Day 3 – Statistical highlights
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

India's Tour of Sri Lanka: 1st Test, Day 3 – Statistic...

R Ashwin&#039;s childhood coach Sunil Subramaniam is India&#039;s new manager
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

R Ashwin's childhood coach Sunil Subramaniam is India...

Focussed on present, not thinking about past or future: Abhinav Mukund
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Focussed on present, not thinking about past or future: Abh...

India&#039;s Tour of Sri Lanka, 1st Test: Virat Kohli, Abhinav Mukund put game beyond hosts&#039; reach after rain on Day 3
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

India's Tour of Sri Lanka, 1st Test: Virat Kohli, Abhi...

ISL 2017-18: Bengaluru FC Twitter post hints at imminent arrival of former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov
Football

ISL 2017-18: Bengaluru FC Twitter post hints at imminent ar...

India&#039;s Tour of Sri Lanka: Milestone man Virat Kohli completes 1000 runs as Indian captain in overseas Tests
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

India's Tour of Sri Lanka: Milestone man Virat Kohli c...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video