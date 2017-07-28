WATCH: Ben Stokes hits Keshav Maharaj for hat-trick of sixes, reaches hundred with huge one at Kennington Oval

New Delhi: Flamboyant England all-rounder Ben Stokes turned the tables on South Africa by hitting a brilliant century on the second day of third Test at Kennington Oval on Friday.

The 26-year-old went to three figures in style with two sixes off successive Keshav Maharaj deliveries in the 102nd over. After reaching his fifth Test hundred, the all-rounder also hit a third successive six.

Here's the videos:

Stokes hits a huge 6 to bring up his century https://t.co/PgdeXWTaFN — Cricket-atti (@cricketatti) July 28, 2017

Stokes hits a 6 off Maharaj https://t.co/xNYToNnc49 — Cricket-atti (@cricketatti) July 28, 2017

Stokes hits a six into the stands https://t.co/3VgrQNJ1Xh — Cricket-atti (@cricketatti) July 28, 2017

The first, a slog to long-on, was `caught` by Faf du Plessis but the Proteas skipper touched the boundary rope as he fell, meaning Stokes had scored a six. But the next ball sailed high into the stands as Stokes completed a 144-ball century.

New Zealand-born Stokes made it three sixes in a row by hoisting Maharaj over deep square leg.

He eventually holed out off Morkel, who took three for 70 in 28.2 overs.

England had been criticised by several former captains for some slap-dash batting in a huge 340-run defeat by in the second Test at Trent Bridge that saw the Proteas level this four-match series at 1-1.