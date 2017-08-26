WATCH: Ben Stokes' survives 'brain fart' on 98 to score 6th Test hundred

New Delhi: England all-rounder Ben Stokes continued his spectacular form to score a hundred that took the shine off an improved bowling display by the West Indies on the first day of the second Test at Headingley on Friday. Though the ton wouldn't have been possible if he wasn't dropped on 98 by Shannon Gabriel, a moment he chose to call 'brain fart'.

Both Stokes and England captain Joe Root, who made 59 after winning the toss, were dropped in the slips in single figures. Stokes was missed again on 98, with the three errors effectively costing the West Indies some 142 runs.

"I just described it as a brain fart. I don't know what happened," Stokes explained. "I've seen it going towards him [Gabriel] and I was like: ‘Oh…'.

"I saw he dropped it so it was, ‘I got away with that one'.

"I'm not quite sure what I was thinking as he was running up and then trying to hit him over his head."

Here's the highlights of Stokes' century:

Stokes, two runs shy of a century, mistimed a drive off Roach only for Gabriel to drop a simple chance at mid-on.

Left-handed batsman Stokes took two off the next ball to complete his sixth hundred in 38 Tests and first against the West Indies in 122 balls with 17 fours.

But soon afterwards he was caught behind trying to pull off Gabriel.

The bowler and the often fiery Stokes appeared to exchange words before the batsman walked off.

England, despite wicket-keeper Shane Dowrich dropping a sitter, lost their last three wickets on 258.

Here is the video of all 11 wickets that fell on Day 1 as well as a few top moments including Stokes' 'brain fart' moment which can be seen at duration, '03:20':

Watch all 11 wickets from the opening day at Headingley. #EngvWI pic.twitter.com/meWPtdqsFR — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 26, 2017

Reflecting on England's total, Stokes added, "We said as a team in the changing rooms it's not one of our best days with the bat.

"But you never know if it's a good score until the West Indies innings is finished.

"It's 260 more than we had this morning so it's up to how we respond and how we bowl the areas we bowl. Hopefully we can create a few chances."

(With AFP inputs)