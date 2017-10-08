Watch: 'Brain-fade' strikes again, Aaron Finch falls prey to Kuldeep Yadav's googly

New Delhi: Skipper Virat Kohli played a cameo after yet another impressive show by the bowling unit as India comfortably beat Australia by nine wickets in a rain-curtailed opening T20I in Ranchi on Saturday.

It was the seventh consecutive win for the Men in Blue in the shortest format having played last against the Aussies, way back in 2012 at Dhaka in the ICC World T20.

Australia were beaten 4-1 in the ODI series as well as in the first T20I.

Aaron Finch, who top-scored for the Aussies with a 30-ball 42, described his dismissal to Kuldeep Yadav as the result of a 'brain-fade'.

"I thought on that wicket, to Kuldeep, sweeping was a safer option than taking him over the top. Some balls were spinning," said Finch.

"It was hard to judge the bounce on a track that was quite difficult. I found sweeping was a safer option, one to get off the strike and to get a boundary as well if I could pick out a gap, but I kept picking out a fielder."

"The ball that I got out on was a little bit of brain fade, I went to sweep and just tried to chip him on the onside for one, and missed it."

The delivery that the Australian opener was referring to happened in the 10th over of the Australian innings with Finch batting on 42. Against Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav, he looked like he was attempting a sweep but then changed his mind at the last moment and tried to play him on the on-side. By then the ball had rattled the stumps.

Kuldeep dismissed Aaron Finch (42) and Moises Henriques (8) off his successive overs.

Kuldeep hence was given Man of the Match award for his superb spell of bowling in which he gave 16 runs in 4 overs and grabbed 2 wickets.