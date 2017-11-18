Watch: Cheteshwar Pujara hits his 16th Test fifty, Team India salutes

New Delhi: Mercurial Cheteshwar Pujara hit his 16th Test fifty on the third day of 1st Test against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Saturday. (LIVE BLOG || SCORECARD)

As soon as the ball reached the fine leg fence, Team India members in the stand stood up and applauded the right-handed batsman.

The 29-year-old reached the fifty off the 108 delivery with a fine leg glance of the bowling of Rangana Herath.

Watch the video here, courtesy BCCI:

After rain-affected two days, play finally resumed without much ado on the third day with India resuming on 74/5. Pujara took a single off the very first ball of the day, as Lahiru Gamage completed his 12th over with one ball remaining from yesterday.

But, Pujara soon departed after reaching his fifty, bowled by Gamage in the 38th over as India once again lost the momentum.

Pujara had been waging a lone battle against the Lankans after dismal two day's play.