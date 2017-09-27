close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Watch: Chinnaswamy Stadium's SubAir system ready to eliminate rain threat

India have already taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series, thanks to their victories in Chennai, Kolkata and Indore.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, September 27, 2017 - 18:23
Watch: Chinnaswamy Stadium&#039;s SubAir system ready to eliminate rain threat

New Delhi: The fourth ODI match of the ongoing India-Australia match at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday (September 28) is likely to face rain interruptions. But the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) officials are confident that the match will be a success, and have promised 'sporting pitch'.

The stadium is spruced up for the big match, but rain threat remains one worrying point for everyone. Weathermen have predicted spells of thundershowers in the next 24 to 48 hours. Many parts of the city had witnessed heavy rain.

"Rain has not hampered pitch preparations much. Our aim is to provide the teams a sporting wicket. The pitch will be hard," R Sudhakar Rao, secretary of KSCA, told IB Times.

So, what made the hosts so confident in the face of unrelenting rain.

"Due to rains in the last couple of days, the outfiled might be slow but there is no threat for the match tomorrow. Even if there is rain during the match we can restart in 20 minutes from the time rain stops," Sudhakar said.

That brings us to the state-of-the-art the SubAir subsurface aeration and vacuum-powered drainage system, which was installed there at at cost of INR 4.25-crore. For the record, Chinnaswamy is the first stadium in the world to get this facility.

Watch SubAir in action:

"The SubAir system automatically kicks into action the minute it starts raining, thereby not allowing any buildup of water on the outfield. It quickly removes standing water (36 times faster than drainage by gravity!) virtually eliminating the need for extended game delays or cancellations due to wet outfield conditions.

"So in reality, it could rain at 2AM on the day of the match, yet, without any manual intervention, the suction system gets activated through signals from the remote sensors embedded in the field. Water begins to get evacuated at the rate of over 10,000 litres/minute, from the moment it begins to rain," said KSCA.

India have already taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series, thanks to their victories in Chennai, Kolkata and Indore.

TAGS

India vs AustraliaBengaluru ODIChinnaswamy StadiumSubAircricket videorain drainageKSCAcricket news

From Zee News

Mithali Raj features on BBC&#039;s list of 100 powerful women
cricket

Mithali Raj features on BBC's list of 100 powerful wom...

Yuzvendra Chahal revels in destroying Glenn Maxwell
cricket

Yuzvendra Chahal revels in destroying Glenn Maxwell

Cricket stadium in USA to be named after Sunil Gavaskar
cricket

Cricket stadium in USA to be named after Sunil Gavaskar

PCB inquiry committee finds Umar Akmal guilty, recommends three match ban
cricket

PCB inquiry committee finds Umar Akmal guilty, recommends t...

Happy to continue with overseas scouting programme: Praful Patel
Football

Happy to continue with overseas scouting programme: Praful...

Series out of grasp, David Warner looks at positives ahead of Ashes
cricket

Series out of grasp, David Warner looks at positives ahead...

Ben Stokes named in 16-man Ashes squad
cricket

Ben Stokes named in 16-man Ashes squad

Virat Kohli’s band looks to become first Indian team to win 10 consecutive ODIs
cricket

Virat Kohli’s band looks to become first Indian team to win...

David Warner responds to Rodney Hogg’s favouritism accusation
cricket

David Warner responds to Rodney Hogg’s favouritism accusati...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video