WATCH: Comical mix-up between Sabbir Rahman, Imrul Kayes produces a funny run-out
Bangladesh were eventually bowled out for 184, chasing New Zealand's 251.
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, December 30, 2016 - 17:46
YouTube (Screen Grab)
New Delhi: Cricket is a pretty serious game but it often produces some hilarious incidents and that too when we least expect it. Such an incident took place during second ODI between New Zealand and Bangladesh when Sabbir Rahman lost his wicket in a comical run-out following mix-up with Sabbir Rahman.
Bangladesh were once cruising for 105 for 1 chasing New Zealand's 251 but then this incident happened.
Afterwards, the Kiwi bowlers produced an emphatic show, bowling out the visitors for just 184.
One would wonder if that run-out hadn't taken place, would the result have been different?
First Published: Friday, December 30, 2016 - 16:05
