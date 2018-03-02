Watch: Darren Sammy blitzkrieg despite injured front-foot to hand Peshawar Zalmi important win in PSL

New Delhi: The Sharjah populace missed something spectacular on Thursday evening, as the empty stand suggest. It was certainly their loss if they hadn't witnessed Peshawar Zalmi skipper Darren Sammy match-winning salvo against Quetta Galdiators. And the surprise attack was launched when the opposition least expected it.

Picture this. Zalmi were on course for the 143-run chase and suddenly the Tamim Iqbal-Mohammed Hafiz 54-run stand gets broken. Gladiators are back in the game but Zalmi need 35 in the last five overs. Gladiators strangle the Zalmi and the end equation demands 16 required off seven deliveries.

Sammy, known for his unorthodox batting style and lusty hitting, hobbled to the crease. Boom, boom, boom. Three blows to silence the Gladiators and trigger delirium in the Zalmi camp. Stand and deliver. Actually, couldn't stand properly but certainly delivered for Zalmi. Sammy's front-leg had been injured so he cleared his front foot on all the three deliveries and somehow made room to smack the bowlers out of the park for two sixers and a boundary to seal the game for Zalmi.

Watch this is how it started:

Sammy scored 16 off 4 balls to help his side win their second game in the Pakistan Super League. Peshawar Zalmi is on the fourth spot on the table.