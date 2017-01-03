WATCH: David Warner becomes fifth batsman in Tests to complete century before lunch

Sydney: Australian Test opener David Warner entered history books on Tuesday by becoming the fifth batsman ever to score a century before lunch. On the opening day of the third Test match against Pakistan, the diminutive left-hander reached century off just 78 balls.

The crowd that gathered at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) got entertainment worth their money as Warner reached his century in the 27th over of the day. Batting on 97, Warner drove Wahab Riaz for three runs to achieve the feat.

Warner raced away to his second successive ton of the series in no time.

Here's how he celebrated his ton at the SCG.

Warner joined fellow Australians Trumper (1902 in Manchester), Charlie Macartney (1926 in Leeds) and Bradman (1930 in Leeds) as well as Pakistan’s Majid Khan (1976 in Karachi) among those to have achieved the feat, and is the first to do so in the 140 years of Test cricket in Australia.

It was Warner's 18th Test hundred - third at the SCG, following centuries against India (101) in 2015 and the West Indies (122*) last year.