Hassan Ali

Watch: Did Pakistan cricketer Hassan Ali disrespect flag-lowering ceremony at Wagah Border?

The respected flag-lowering ceremony at the Wagah Border on Saturday witnessed a bizarre incident when Pakistan cricketer Hassan Ali stood up facing India's Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers and performed his signature wicket-celebrating jig.

Hassan Ali at the Wagah Border (Image: PCB Twitter)

The Pakistan team visited Wagah to be part of the traditional flag-lowering ceremony at the border dividing the two countries. But in the middle of the ceremony, Ali walked up, performed his bowling action and then celebrated like he does after taking a wicket - inviting a loud cheer from the Pakistani crowd.

None of the officials from the Pakistan side stepped up to stop the cricketer as he went on to perform his moves while the crowd chanted "Pakistan Zindabad" and "Jeevey Jeevey Paksitan". All this while, soldiers from both the sides were performing what's been a daily evening ritual at Wagah.

WATCH VIDEO

Later on, Ali posted on Twitter: "Always stay high like a moon mera Pakistan. Shukariyaa Pakistan,"

Pakistan are set to depart for a tour of Great Britain, where they will face Ireland in a one-off Test before visiting England for a two-Test series.

