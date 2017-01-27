close
Rasool made his T20I debut for India on Thursday in the series opener against England, becoming the first player Jammu and Kashmir to feature in a home international.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, January 27, 2017 - 14:47
WATCH: Did Parvez Rasool insult national anthem prior to 1st T20I between India and England?

New Delhi: After winning the recently concluded ODI series 2-1, Virat Kohli-led India's T20I campaign kicked off on a forgettable note as Eoin Morgan and his men thrashed the Men in Blue by seven wickets at Green Park. (India vs England: Full Coverage)

Chasing a modest 147-run total, the visitors won the match by seven wickets with 11 balls remaining.

Prior to the match, Parvez Rasool, who was handed over his debut cap, landed himself into a big controversy while the national anthem was being played.

The Jammu and Kashmir all-rounder was seen chewing gum while the national anthem was being played.

The 28-year-old has been severely criticised for showing disrespect towards the national anthem.

Watch the video here:

Parvez was selected in India's T20I squad by BCCI selectors after they chose to rest their first-choice spin pair of R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the series.

In his first T20I match, Rasool picked one wicket and scored five runs as Men in Blue lost the match by seven wickets.

First Published: Friday, January 27, 2017 - 13:27

