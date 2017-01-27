WATCH: Did Parvez Rasool insult national anthem prior to 1st T20I between India and England?

New Delhi: After winning the recently concluded ODI series 2-1, Virat Kohli-led India's T20I campaign kicked off on a forgettable note as Eoin Morgan and his men thrashed the Men in Blue by seven wickets at Green Park. (India vs England: Full Coverage)

Chasing a modest 147-run total, the visitors won the match by seven wickets with 11 balls remaining.

Prior to the match, Parvez Rasool, who was handed over his debut cap, landed himself into a big controversy while the national anthem was being played.

The Jammu and Kashmir all-rounder was seen chewing gum while the national anthem was being played.

The 28-year-old has been severely criticised for showing disrespect towards the national anthem.

Watch the video here:

Parvez was selected in India's T20I squad by BCCI selectors after they chose to rest their first-choice spin pair of R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the series.

In his first T20I match, Rasool picked one wicket and scored five runs as Men in Blue lost the match by seven wickets.