WATCH: Emotional Tendulkar touches coach Ramakant​ Achrekar's feat at ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’ special screening

New Delhi: Batting great Sachin Tendulkar showed his emotional side during the special screening of his film ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’ on Wednesday.

Attended by the Indian cricket team and hosts of celebrities from tinsel town, the screening also witnessed one of the most important persons in Tendulkar's life, coach Ramakant Achrekar making a presence.

On Achrekar's arrival, Tendulkar almost came running and touched the feat of his lifelong guru to the applause of the gathering.

Here's the video:

It's pertinent to mention that, a few days back Tendulkar had said that the approval of his coach is the most important as "without him, nothing can happen."

Another special invitee at the screening was Tendulkar's greatest fan, Sudhir Kumar Gautam, who travelled from Muzaffarpur to Mumbai on Wednesday only to watch the movie.

The Virat Kohli-led team, along with the support staff, watched the film before their departure to England for the ICC Champions Trophy, which starts on June 1.

Earlier this month, a special screening of the movie was held for the Indian armed forces.

"Sachin: A Billion Dreams", traces his journey as he ruled the pitch for 24 years carrying the hopes and aspirations of a billion people and smashed records to attain his iconic position in cricket.

The movie will give the audience a window into his real and personal life as they will also get to witness the various roles that Sachin plays in his day to day life.

Helmed by Emmy-nominated James Erskine, "Sachin: A Billion Dreams" is all set to release on Friday. The film has already been declared tax-free in Kerala, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.