Watch: England pacer James Anderson's record 500th Test wicket

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 9, 2017 - 13:56
Watch: England pacer James Anderson&#039;s record 500th Test wicket
Courtesy: Screengrab

New Delhi: James Anderson made cricket history on Friday when he became the first England bowler to reach 500 Test wickets.

England's all-time leading wicket-taker added the one more he still needed in West Indies' second innings at Lord's, completing the memorable feat of great skill and endurance in the 129th Test of his 14-year career to date when he clean bowled Kraigg Brathwaite.

The 35-year-old therefore joins elite global company, one of just six bowlers in the all-time list with 500 to his name.

When he knocked back Brathwaite's middle-stump early on the second evening of the third Investec Test, Anderson immediately raised his right arm to salute the crowd and then ran to his former captain Alastair Cook in the slips to begin celebrations of another illustrious milestone.

He has joined two seam-bowling greats, Australia's Glenn McGrath and West Indies' Courtney Walsh, in the 500 club - with Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan top of the pile on an astounding 800 wickets and Shane Warne and Anil Kumble also above the pace trio.

