WATCH: English batsman Ross Whiteley slams six sixes in one over in UK's NatWest T20 Blast

New Delhi: English batsman Ross Whiteley stole the thunder from David Willey in recent NatWest T20 Blast encounter between Worcestershire and Yorkshire after slamming six sixes in a 37-run over which also included a wide.

After he fell for 65 off 26 balls, Rapids' innings concluded at 196 for 7, incurring a 37-run defeat.

The Sheffield-born 28-year-old becomes the sixth man to hit achieve the feat in world cricket, after Sir Garry Sobers, Ravi Shastri, Herschelle Gibbs, Yuvraj Singh and Lancashire's Jordan Clark.

Earlier in the match, David Willey had blasted a stunning career best 118 to help his side Yorkshire win the high-scoring encounter.

Willey's 55-ball assault had broken quite a few records as Yorkshire reached county-best 233/6 in their 20 overs. Worcestershire's Whiteley, later hit left-arm spinner Karl Carver over the ropes six times in 16th over.

Here's the video showing Willey slamming six sixes:-

Here's the scorecard showing description of the over:-

Got to feel for Ross Whiteley. Does this just as the Women win the World Cup! pic.twitter.com/OtXIikJjug — Alex (@lxchrstphr) July 23, 2017

Speaking about the six sixes, Whiteley was quoted saying by ESPNCricinfo that he never really thought he would be able to achieve something like this.

"I had the mentality that I was going to go for it before I got in. I hit the first out of the screws and needed to keep going for the team, not for that achievement. It's something I never really thought I'd do in professional cricket.

"Personal milestone are great, but it's hard to get away from the defeat. It's pretty tough to take. We've lost four out of five and are right down at the bottom. Obviously we have to bounce back. There's no reason why we can't."

England limited-overs all-rounder Willey had hit nine fours and eight sixes, including a 34-run over off John Hastings to reach his second ton from 49 balls.

As far as the records are concerned, it was Yorkshire's record individual score and the highest in the this season's T20 Blast. The 233-run total also helped them surpass previous best 227/5 against Notts earlier this month and record their highest team total