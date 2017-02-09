WATCH: Faf du Plessis proves he has mastered the art of grabbing one-handed catches
In the ongoing series against Sri Lanka, Faf on numerous occasions shifted the momentum towards his team by taking some absolute blinders.
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 12:08
New Delhi: While Jonty Rhodes is widely regarded as the finest fielder to have played cricket, some of team-mates are not far behind. From Hershelle Gibbs to AB de Villiers to Faf du Plessis, South Africa have been blessed with some of the finest fielders in world cricket.
Du Plessis has lately mastered the art of grabbing one-handed catches out of nowhere.
Here is a video where he can be seen stunning the batsmen with some sensational catches:
First Published: Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 12:08
