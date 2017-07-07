WATCH: Flying Ajinkya Rahane takes a stunning catch to dismiss Windies 'Hope'

New Delhi: India beat the Windies by eight wickets in the fifth and final match of the ODI series. The win help Virat Kohli & Co take the series 3-1 after the first match was washed out.

One player who was consistently showing the intent was Indian opener Ajinkya Rahane. He scored 336 with a hundred and three fifties to become the top-scorer. The 29-year-old, however, failed to sparkle with the bat in the final match, but was seen taking a brilliant catch.

Windies captain Jason Holder won the toss, and opted to bat first. As expected, the hosts got off to yet another wobbly start. But Hope brothers – Kyle and Shai – did well to give the Windies hope.

After the departure of Kyle, younger brother Shai continued, holding the innings together. But in the 42nd over, he got out trying to increase the scoring rate. The 23-year-old played a wild swing against the bowling of Mohammed Shami, with the ball travelling towards a vacant deep midwicket area.

But there arrived Rahane, calling for the catch from a distance. He completed the catch with a diving catch, which many termed the catch of the series. Watch the video HERE, section starts at 4:29:

India beat the Windies by eight wickets and won the series 3-1. India will play a lone T20I match on Sunday at Kingston, before returning home.