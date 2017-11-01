Watch: Hardik Pandya can bowl, bat and can now fly too

New Delhi: All-arounder Hardik Pandya, who is the new poster boy Indian cricket, is a big hit for a string of high voltage performances with bat and ball.

Pandya is a live wire when it comes to fielding as well, but today, at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in New Delhi, the Saurashtra cricketer went a step ahead.

Pandya stretched himself completely, dived and pulled off an absolute blinder to dismiss Martin Guptill off a Yuzvendra Chahal delivery.

The ball was lofted straight by Guptill and it seemed it was going for a six.

But just before it would have landed on the ground, Pandya flung himself across full stretch, and grasped it almost in his fingertips and completed a mindblowing catch.

Watch the video here:

Earlier, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to field first.

Riding on brilliant fifties from both Team India openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma, the Men in Blue posted a total of 202 in 20 overs.