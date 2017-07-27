WATCH: Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami share a laugh after latter slams Rangana Herath for six

New Delhi: It isn't often that a player of the stature of Rangana Herath gets hit for a six by a tail-ender, that too in a Test match. But India's Mohammed Shami didn't think of the bowler's reputation when he slammed the veteran Sri Lankan for a straight six On Day 2 of the Galle Test.

Team India amassed 600 in their first innings on Day 2 in the post-lunch session, with Harik Pandya and Shami slamming boundaries against the hosts at will.

Nuwan Pradeep (6/132) was by far the best bowler for the Lankans, claiming his best ever figures in Test cricket. The other bowlers to have picked wickets were Lahiru Kumara (3/131) and Rangana Herath (1/159) India were wrapped up in 133 overs.

Here's Shami's hit, post which he shared a laugh with his non-striking partner Pandya:

Pandya smashed five fours and three sixes to help India post a mammoth total. He added only 14 runs with Ravindra Jadeja (15) after lunch before the latter was clean bowled by Pradeep.

Pandya, on 4, was dropped at first slip off Herath in the 119th over. But thereafter he didn't give any chances to the opposition, unleashing his full array of strokes as he sped to his half-century.

Shami gave him optimal company as the duo attacked the Lankan bowling.

Pandya was the last man out, after he reached his maiden Test half-century off 48 balls, whilst bringing up India's 600 in the 134th over.