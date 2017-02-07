close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

Assembly Elections 2017

» »

WATCH: How Anil Kumble demolished Pakistani batsmen with incredible figures of 10/74

With his sensational spell, Kumble became the second bowler after England's Jim Laker to pick all ten wickets in an innings.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 - 09:50
WATCH: How Anil Kumble demolished Pakistani batsmen with incredible figures of 10/74

New Delhi: What made Anil Kumble a unique bowler was his control over the ball and the subtle variations he used to flummox the batsmen. India's star leggie, who is now the coach of the national cricket team, is fondly remembered for his spell against Pakistan at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground, where he became the first Indian bowler to claim ten wickets in an innings.

On February 7, 1999, the legendary spinner stunned the cricket fraternity with a brilliant spell of spin bowling against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Chasing a target of 420 runs, Pakistan were in a respectable position at 101/0. But that's where Kumble picked up his first wicket and soon ripped through the batting line-up.

Watch the mind-blowing spell here:

With his sensational spell, Kumble became the second bowler after England's Jim Laker to pick all ten wickets in an innings.

First Published: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 - 09:47

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.