Watch how Shardul Thakur stunned Tamim Iqbal with a brilliant catch

India medium pacer Shardul Thakur has come a long way since conceding 27 runs in an over against Sri Lanka in the Nidahas T20 tri-series opener.

In that match, Kushal Perera had taken him to the cleaners as he bowled the second most expensive over in T20s by an Indian bowler after Stuart Binny who had conceded 32 runs against the West Indies at Lauderhill in 2016.

Thakur showed great character in the wake of that thrashing and did not take long to get his confidence back with a career-best 4/27 against the same oppositon later in the tournament.

He continued to go from strength to strength on Sunday as he took a blinder of a catch against Bangladesh in the final of the tournament.

Everyone knows how dangerous Tamim Iqbal could be on his day. After a quiet start by his standards, the left-hander, who played a big role in India's first-round World Cup exit in the West Indies in 2007, went after Yuzvendra Chahal as soon as the Indian spinner came into bowl.

Iqbal went ballistic off the second ball of the fifth over and it appeared the ball will sail over the long-on's head comfortably. Probably it would have gone over, if not for a brilliant effort by Thakur. Watch the catch here.

As you could see, Thakur showed great balance as he stepped back nicely on the long-on boundary to complete a fine catch.

Getting Iqbal out was just what India needed in their bid to claim the trophy. If Rohit Sharma's men indeed get there, for that they will have Thakur plenty to thank.