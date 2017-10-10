Watch: India skipper Virat Kohli registers first-ever T20I duck

New Delhi: India skipper Virat Kohli registered his first-ever T20I duck after playing a total of 52 matches in the shortest format of the game when Aussie paceman Jason Behrendorff sent him back to the hut for a naught in the second T20I match between India and Australia at Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati, on Tuesday.

After being whacked for two clinical boundaries in the first over by India opener Rohit Sharma, Aussie pacer Behrendorff trapped him between the legs with a lethal inswinger. Kohli walked down to the middle to take over the proceedings, only to be dismissed two deliveries later for a duck. Last ball of the first over of India's innings, another controlled inswinger from the pacer pitched in the good-length area, bounced back off the pads as Behrendorff leaned in to grab the ball. Aussies appealed in a bundle for LBW, but the ball had a slight inside-edge touch before striking the pads, ergo caught and bowled. Kohli wanted to go for a review, but then walked back to the dug-out.

It was the 28-year-old's first international duck in T20Is. However, not the first in the shortest format of the game. Kohli had previously departed on a score of zero on seven such instances during IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore. In fact, earlier in the 10th edition of the cash-rich league, Nathan Coulter-Nile had dismissed him for a duck during his encounter with Kolkata Knight Riders, at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Well, Behrendorff rattled India's top-order lineup finishing off his four-overs quota with a bowling figure of 4/21. After Kohli, Manish Pandey and Shikhar Dhawan fell victim to his lethal deliveries.