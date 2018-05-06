Watch: Irfan Pathan sings Bollywood chartbuster in his mellifluous voice

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan has taken up a commentary role in IPL 2018 and he is doing a good job of it.

Now it turns out Irfan is a man of many talents. In a video on Twitter, he can be seen singing the song "Sun Mere Humsafar" from the Bollywood flick "Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya", with former Australia cricketer Brett Lee strumming on the guitar sitting right next to him. Lee too will take your breath away with his work.

Irfan has previously participated in a dance reality show.

Talking about his international career, Irfan took the cricket world by storm in 2003 with his prodigious swing with the ball. He represented India in 29 Tests, 120 ODIs, and 24 T20Is, taking 301 wickets across all formats.

However, he lost his spark all of a sudden and waned gradually. Many blamed then coach Greg Chappell for tinkering with his bowling action and taking the sting out of his deliveries. Late last year Irfan broke the suspense on this matter.

"Nothing of that sort happened. I know a lot of people said Greg Chappell ruined my career which is not true. No one can ruin anyone's career. What you need to do, you need to do. You alone are responsible for what you do.

"When I was dropped from the team I was unfortunately injured. After that making a comeback was a bit difficult. I don't blame anyone," he said.