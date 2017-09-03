Watch: Kieron Pollard furious over Rahkeem Cornwall's decision to retire hurt in CPL 2017

New Delhi: West Indies international Rahkeem Cornwall or better known as the Giant Cricketer, was up and rolling during the Caribbean Premier League match between his side St Lucia Stars and Barbados Tridents, at Bridgetown, on August 31. But after a fiery 44-ball 78, 6ft 5inch tall cricketer walked out of the field citing the reason as 'retire hurt' and that left opposition player Kieron Pollard absolutely furious.

Staring at a challenging 196-run target, Cornwall remained the lone warrior for his side. Lacing together seven boundaries and six massive over-the-top strikes, the Windies batsman struck 78 runs which included his maiden T20 half century.

In the 16th over of the game, Cornwall failed to strike a shorter delivery from Pollard and the ball struck his body. But the batsman continued. But it seemed that he was struggling through each passing deliveries. And finally had a word with the team's physio and then walked out of the field in the 18th over. St Lucia still needed 48 runs from 16 balls. And for Pollard, he was furious. The two exchanged a few heated words as Umpires intervened to stop the argument.

48 did seem a Herculean job as soon as Cornwall departed. Darren Sammy did try his luck but failed as St Lucia's losing spree continued in the league. 29-run victory and Tridents climbed back on the top of the table.