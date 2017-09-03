close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Watch: Kieron Pollard furious over Rahkeem Cornwall's decision to retire hurt in CPL 2017

Staring at a challenging 196-run target, Cornwall remained the lone warrior for his side. Lacing together seven boundaries and six massive over-the-top strikes, the Windies batsman struck 78 runs which included his maiden T20 half century.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 3, 2017 - 16:10
Watch: Kieron Pollard furious over Rahkeem Cornwall&#039;s decision to retire hurt in CPL 2017
Youtube grab

New Delhi: West Indies international Rahkeem Cornwall or better known as the Giant Cricketer, was up and rolling during the Caribbean Premier League match between his side St Lucia Stars and Barbados Tridents, at Bridgetown, on August 31. But after a fiery 44-ball 78, 6ft 5inch tall cricketer walked out of the field citing the reason as 'retire hurt' and that left opposition player Kieron Pollard absolutely furious.

Staring at a challenging 196-run target, Cornwall remained the lone warrior for his side. Lacing together seven boundaries and six massive over-the-top strikes, the Windies batsman struck 78 runs which included his maiden T20 half century.

In the 16th over of the game, Cornwall failed to strike a shorter delivery from Pollard and the ball struck his body. But the batsman continued. But it seemed that he was struggling through each passing deliveries. And finally had a word with the team's physio and then walked out of the field in the 18th over. St Lucia still needed 48 runs from 16 balls. And for Pollard, he was furious. The two exchanged a few heated words as Umpires intervened to stop the argument.

Watch the entire video here...

48 did seem a Herculean job as soon as Cornwall departed. Darren Sammy did try his luck but failed as St Lucia's losing spree continued in the league. 29-run victory and Tridents climbed back on the top of the table.  

TAGS

CPL 2017Rakheem CornwallKieron Pollardcricket news

From Zee News

&#039;Love is in the air&#039;: Hardik Pandya tries to decode Parineeti Chopra&#039;s Twitter post
cricket

'Love is in the air': Hardik Pandya tries to deco...

SL vs IND: Virat Kohli en route to equal Sachin Tendulkar&#039;s record of most ODI centuries against Sri Lanka
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

SL vs IND: Virat Kohli en route to equal Sachin Tendulkar...

Watch: Official song for FIFA U-17 World Cup India launched
Football

Watch: Official song for FIFA U-17 World Cup India launched

Wishes pour in for Mohammed Shami as he turns 27
cricket

Wishes pour in for Mohammed Shami as he turns 27

Olympic silver medallist Rajyavardhan Rathore appointed India&#039;s new sports minister
Other Sports

Olympic silver medallist Rajyavardhan Rathore appointed Ind...

Roelant Oltmans was past his sell-by date, Hockey India took time to realise
Other Sports

Roelant Oltmans was past his sell-by date, Hockey India too...

Sourav Ganguly throws his weight behind MS Dhoni to silence critics in style
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Sourav Ganguly throws his weight behind MS Dhoni to silence...

India vs Sri Lanka 5th ODI to be played on reserve day if rain plays spoilsport
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

India vs Sri Lanka 5th ODI to be played on reserve day if r...

Novak Djokovic, wife Jelena welcome a baby girl named Tara
Tennis

Novak Djokovic, wife Jelena welcome a baby girl named Tara

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video