WATCH: KL Rahul gets lucky reprieve before scoring big in Pallekele

New Delhi: There is continuing action from the India versus Sri Lanka series as Saturday saw the start of the third and final Test match in Pallekele. Leading 2-0 in the three-match series, India are looking for a historic whitewash.

India won the toss and elected to bat in the ongoing Test. Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul gave India a superb start as they put on a partnership of 188. Dhawan made 119 and Rahul 85.

But this fabulous partnership had its share of luck when the score was 58 and both batsmen were batting on 28. It was when Dimuth Karunaratne charged in to bowl to Rahul who played a chip shot towards long on that landed near a diving Lahiru Kumara. Check the full video below.

Sri Lanka hit back with three quick wickets even Dhawan's sixth Test ton helped India reach 235/3 at tea on the opening day of the third Test.

Skipper Virat Kohli (11 not out) and Ajinkya Rahane (3 not out) went into the break undivided after left-arm spinner Malinda Pushpakumara packed back the opening duo of Dhawan and Rahul.

Chinaman Lakshan Sandakan got the crucial wicket of one-down Cheteshwar Pujara (8) just before the break.

Resuming at 134/0, Dhawan and Rahul kept punishing the bowlers to swell their stand to 188 before Pushpakumara's tossed up delivery cut short Rahul's stay before home skipper Dinesh Chandimal's brilliant diving catch ended Dhawan's 123-ball knock, laced with 17 hits to the fence. (With wires inputs)