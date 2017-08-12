close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

WATCH: KL Rahul gets lucky reprieve before scoring big in Pallekele

India won the toss and elected to bat in the ongoing Test. Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul gave India a superb start as they put on a partnership of 188. Dhawan made 119 and Rahul 85.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 12, 2017 - 15:15
WATCH: KL Rahul gets lucky reprieve before scoring big in Pallekele

New Delhi: There is continuing action from the India versus Sri Lanka series as Saturday saw the start of the third and final Test match in Pallekele. Leading 2-0 in the three-match series, India are looking for a historic whitewash.

India won the toss and elected to bat in the ongoing Test. Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul gave India a superb start as they put on a partnership of 188. Dhawan made 119 and Rahul 85.

But this fabulous partnership had its share of luck when the score was 58 and both batsmen were batting on 28. It was when Dimuth Karunaratne charged in to bowl to Rahul who played a chip shot towards long on that landed near a diving Lahiru Kumara. Check the full video below.

Sri Lanka hit back with three quick wickets even Dhawan's sixth Test ton helped India reach 235/3 at tea on the opening day of the third Test.

Skipper Virat Kohli (11 not out) and Ajinkya Rahane (3 not out) went into the break undivided after left-arm spinner Malinda Pushpakumara packed back the opening duo of Dhawan and Rahul. 

Chinaman Lakshan Sandakan got the crucial wicket of one-down Cheteshwar Pujara (8) just before the break.

Resuming at 134/0, Dhawan and Rahul kept punishing the bowlers to swell their stand to 188 before Pushpakumara's tossed up delivery cut short Rahul's stay before home skipper Dinesh Chandimal's brilliant diving catch ended Dhawan's 123-ball knock, laced with 17 hits to the fence. (With wires inputs)

TAGS

KL RahulIndia vs Sri LankaCricket

From Zee News

Other Sports

World Athletics Championships: India disqualified in Women...

WATCH: Usain Bolt and Team Jamaica make it to 4 x 400 m final at World Athletics Championships
Other Sports

WATCH: Usain Bolt and Team Jamaica make it to 4 x 400 m fin...

SL vs IND, Pallekele Test: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan post highest opening stand against Islanders in Lanka
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

SL vs IND, Pallekele Test: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan post hi...

SL vs IND, 3rd Test: Shikhar Dhawan notches up 6th Test ton; equals Virender Sehwag&#039;s record of most Test centuries in Sri Lanka
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

SL vs IND, 3rd Test: Shikhar Dhawan notches up 6th Test ton...

Pro Kabaddi League 2017, August 12: Details of LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue
Other Sports

Pro Kabaddi League 2017, August 12: Details of LIVE streami...

Usain Bolt’s Last Race, World Athletics Championships 2017: Details of LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue
Other Sports

Usain Bolt’s Last Race, World Athletics Championships 2017:...

Virender Sehwag lashes out at ‘pathetic’ state of Ranchi stadium after wrestler’s death
Other Sports

Virender Sehwag lashes out at ‘pathetic’ state of Ranchi st...

EPL 2017-18, GW1: Manchester United vs West Ham United – Live Streaming, TV Listings, Date, Time in IST, Venue
English Premier League 2017-18Football

EPL 2017-18, GW1: Manchester United vs West Ham United – Li...

Davinder Kang&#039;s Javelin Throw Final, World Athletics Championships 2017: Details of LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue
Other Sports

Davinder Kang's Javelin Throw Final, World Athletics C...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video