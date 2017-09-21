Watch: Kuldeep Yadav becomes 1st Indian spinner to take hat-trick in ODIs

New Delhi: Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav on Thursday became the first Indian spinner to take a hat-trick in ODI cricket during the second match of the ongoing series against Australia at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

The 22-year-old Kanpur lad bambozled Aussie batsmen with his guile, and achieved the feat in the 33rd over of the Aussie innings. Defending a total of 252 runs, India needed their bowlers to perform, and the young spinner took ran through the Aussie lower-order.

A hat-trick for @imkuldeep18. He becomes the third Indian to achieve this feat, after Kapil Dev and Chetan Sharma #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/1VNgiDUvzj — BCCI (@BCCI) September 21, 2017

Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar and Pat Cummins were his victims. He thus joined Chetan Sharma( vs NZ, Nagpur, 1987) and Kapil Dev (vs SL Kolkata, 1991) as the only Indians to achieve the feat.

Earlier, India rode on skipper Virat Kohli's 92 to set a 253-run target for the visitors. India lead th five-match ODI series 1-0 after their 26-run win via DLS method in Chennai on Sunday.