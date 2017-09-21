close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Watch: Kuldeep Yadav becomes 1st Indian spinner to take hat-trick in ODIs

He thus joined Chetan Sharma( vs NZ, Nagpur, 1987) and Kapil Dev (vs SL Kolkata, 1991) as the only Indians to achieve the feat.

Last Updated: Thursday, September 21, 2017 - 21:26
Watch: Kuldeep Yadav becomes 1st Indian spinner to take hat-trick in ODIs
Courtesy: BCCI

New Delhi: Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav on Thursday became the first Indian spinner to take a hat-trick in ODI cricket during the second match of the ongoing series against Australia at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

The 22-year-old Kanpur lad bambozled Aussie batsmen with his guile, and achieved the feat in the 33rd over of the Aussie innings. Defending a total of 252 runs, India needed their bowlers to perform, and the young spinner took ran through the Aussie lower-order.

Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar and Pat Cummins were his victims. He thus joined Chetan Sharma( vs NZ, Nagpur, 1987) and Kapil Dev (vs SL Kolkata, 1991) as the only Indians to achieve the feat.

Earlier, India rode on skipper Virat Kohli's 92 to set a 253-run target for the visitors. India lead th five-match ODI series 1-0 after their 26-run win via DLS method in Chennai on Sunday.

TAGS

Kuldeep Yadavchinaman bowlerhat-trickIndia vs AustraliaEden GardensMatthew WadeAshton AgarPat CumminsChetan SharmaKapil Devcricket news

From Zee News

Watch: MS Dhoni completes miraculous stumping to dismiss Glen Maxwell at Eden Gardens
cricket

Watch: MS Dhoni completes miraculous stumping to dismiss Gl...

India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli not immune to nervous nineties, falls for 5th time in ODIs
cricket

India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli not immune to nerv...

Caught then run-out: Hardik Pandya dismissal triggers confusion during India-Australia 2nd ODI
India vs Australia 2017cricket

Caught then run-out: Hardik Pandya dismissal triggers confu...

Coach Nic Pothas &#039;credits&#039; India thrashing for strengthening Sri Lanka morale
cricket

Coach Nic Pothas 'credits' India thrashing for st...

Top EPL clubs confirm participation in Bengaluru event
Football

Top EPL clubs confirm participation in Bengaluru event

Watch: Hardik Pandya survives nasty blow from Bhuvneshwar Kumar
cricket

Watch: Hardik Pandya survives nasty blow from Bhuvneshwar K...

Watch: Virat Kohli enthralls Eden Gardens crowd with exquisite cover drive
cricket

Watch: Virat Kohli enthralls Eden Gardens crowd with exquis...

Watch: Pat Cummins comedy lights up India-Australia 2nd ODI match
cricket

Watch: Pat Cummins comedy lights up India-Australia 2nd ODI...

Supreme Court pulls up BCCI for delay in implementing Lodha panel recommendations
cricket

Supreme Court pulls up BCCI for delay in implementing Lodha...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video