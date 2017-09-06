close
Essel Group 90 years
Watch: Left-handed Virat Kohli plays 'gully cricket' with kids in streets of Sri Lanka

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, September 6, 2017 - 11:00
Watch: Left-handed Virat Kohli plays &#039;gully cricket&#039; with kids in streets of Sri Lanka
Courtesy: Twitter (@MalhotraSaurabh)

New Delhi: Team India's long tour of Sri Lanka comes to an end today with a sole T20 International match and though Virat Kohli himself has been in great form throughout the series, that didn't prevent him from playing 'gully cricket' in the streets of the island country, that too left-handed. (IND vs SL - Full Coverage)

Kohli scored his 30th one-day international century to lead India to victory in the fifth and final one-day match on Sunday as the visitors won by six wickets to complete a 5-0 whitewash of Sri Lanka in Colombo.

Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was named man of the match, marked his maiden ODI five-wicket haul as powerful performances from him and spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah limited the hosts to 238 all out.

India's opening batsmen Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma fell early to leave India at 29-2 but impressive play from Kohli, who scored 110 off 116 balls, and Kedar Jadhav, who scored 63 off 73 balls, led them to victory.

After the series clean sweep was completed, left-handed Kohli was spotted playing with kids in the streets of Sri Lanka.

Here's the video:

In the 5th ODI, Kohli's second consecutive century of the series moved him level with former Australian captain Ricky Ponting for the most ODI centuries. The duo are joint second with 30 centuries each while Indian ace Sachin Tendulkar holds the record with 49.

India whitewashed the hosts 3-0 in the preceding test series, prompting the entire selection panel to resign.

