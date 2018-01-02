हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
WATCH: Men in Blue sweat it out, ahead of crucial South Africa challenge

The Indian team's preparations are in full swing, as they prepare to take on the Proteas on Friday.

Updated: Jan 02, 2018, 20:51 PM IST
Courtesy: Twitter (@BCCI)

New Delhi: India's first match against South Africa will be played in Cape Town, which will be followed by two more Tests to be played in Centurion and Johannesburg. This will be followed by a six-match ODI series. The tour ends with a three-match T20 series.

Rohit Sharma gave a glimpse of India's training in a  video posted by bcci.tv.

In the video, Rohit says, "You can see in net no 1 there is Ajinkya Rahane, net no 2 has (KL) Rahul and net no 3 has Virat (Kohli)."

Virat was tended to by batting coach Sanjay Bangar and head coach Ravi Shastri. On the sidelines, Murali Vijay was in gear conversing with Bharat Arun. "I'm sure Vijay is looking for some bowling tips there," says Rohit, breaking into laughter.

The team was forced to practice indoors due to rain and were still seen sweating it out as Kohli prepares for what is the biggest challenge of his captaincy so far.

