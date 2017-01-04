close
WATCH: Misbah-ul-Haq's comedy of errors against Australia on Day 2 of 3rd Test at SCG

Even the commentators saw the funny side to the incident as one of them reacted by saying, "Dear, oh dear!"

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 14:44
Sydney: Australia strengthened their grip over the third Test match after Peter Handscomb became the third batsman for the hosts to score a century in the first innings.

After David Warner and Matt Renshaw, it was Handscomb's turn to punish the Pakistani bowlers, as the visitors struggled for wickets even on Day 2 at Sydney Cricket Ground.

The body langugage of the players had dropped yesterday and there wasn't much difference even today.

While Misbah-ul-Haq looked short of ideas, he had a bad day at the field as well, where he was involved in a very funny incident.

Handscomb played a straight drive off Mohammad Amir's bowling, Misbah, who was fielding at mid-off, first made a failed attempt to stop the ball with his foot, and then chased it down, only to slip on the field before throwing it.

The Pakistani skipper too had a good laugh. Watch the incident here:

Even the commentators saw the funny side to the incident as one of them said, "Dear, oh dear!"

At stumps on Day 2, Pakistan were trailing by 412 runs with 8 wickets remaining in the 1st innings.

First Published: Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 14:44

