Watch: Mitchell Santner displays 'circus' skills to remove Manish Pandey

In a rain-curtailed encounter, Team India posted a total of 67 in 8 overs after they were invited to bat first by Williamson, who won the toss.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Nov 07, 2017, 22:46 PM IST
New Delhi: The Virat Kohli-led Team India and Kane Williamson's New Zealand are fighting it out in the third and final T20I to win the series in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

The Men in Blue kept losing wickets at regular intervals and could not post a big total.

India were four down and Manish Pandey came in to bat after Shreyas Iyer's departure.

Pandey tried to go for the maximum on the first delivery of the last over that was being bowled by Trent Boult.

Mitchell Santner, who was fielding on the boundary pulled off a stunning diving catch but then he thought he might be hitting the boundary so passed the ball to Colin de Grandhomme. 

Watch the video here:

The T20I series is tied at the moment and the winner of this game will also win the series.

If New Zealand win, they will reclaim the top spot in ICC T20 rankings, which they lost to Pakistan after their loss in New Delhi.

