WATCH: Mithali Raj and Co receive rousing reception at Mumbai airport, on return from England

New Delhi: After a heartbreaking 9-run loss to England in the final of the 2017 ICC Women's World Cup, Mithali Raj-led Team India arrived at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday morning. Upon arrival, the women's team was surrounded by enthusiastic fans who couldn't stop cheering their heroes.

The crowd at the Mumbai Airport could be seen cheering 'India, India', with the kin of the cricketers waiting with eager eyes for their daughters to arrive.

The players received a grand reception at the airport, with people putting 'tilak' on the girls' forehead and garlanding them.

Many of the people were seen holding posters saying, "Mumbai Cricket Association welcomes Indian Women's Cricket team."

Eight players including Harmanpreet kaur, Jhulan Goswami, Sushma Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Raut and Deepti Sharma landed in India early morning, whereas the rest of the players will join later in the day.

Here's the video of the Mithali Raj and co recieving a stunning reception at the Mumbai airport:-

#WATCH: Indian Women's cricket team arrived in Mumbai in early morning hours to a rousing welcome by the fans cheering the team. pic.twitter.com/2Lyjkfe8KO — ANI (@ANI_news) July 26, 2017

Now that's how you welcome those who have made the country proud!

(With ANI inputs)