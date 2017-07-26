close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

WATCH: Mithali Raj and Co receive rousing reception at Mumbai airport, on return from England

The crowd at the Mumbai Airport could be seen cheering 'India, India', with the kin of the cricketers waiting with eager eyes for their daughters to arrive.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, July 26, 2017 - 08:36
WATCH: Mithali Raj and Co receive rousing reception at Mumbai airport, on return from England
ANI Photo

New Delhi: After a heartbreaking 9-run loss to England in the final of the 2017 ICC Women's World Cup, Mithali Raj-led Team India arrived at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday morning. Upon arrival, the women's team was surrounded by enthusiastic fans who couldn't stop cheering their heroes.

The crowd at the Mumbai Airport could be seen cheering 'India, India', with the kin of the cricketers waiting with eager eyes for their daughters to arrive.

The players received a grand reception at the airport, with people putting 'tilak' on the girls' forehead and garlanding them.

Many of the people were seen holding posters saying, "Mumbai Cricket Association welcomes Indian Women's Cricket team."

Eight players including Harmanpreet kaur, Jhulan Goswami, Sushma Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Raut and Deepti Sharma landed in India early morning, whereas the rest of the players will join later in the day.

Here's the video of the Mithali Raj and co recieving a stunning reception at the Mumbai airport:-

Now that's how you welcome those who have made the country proud!

(With ANI inputs)

TAGS

Mithali RajICC Women's World Cupmumbai airportWWC 2017Indian women's cricket team

From Zee News

India&#039;s Tour of Sri Lanka, Galle Test: Squad, Live Streaming, TV Listing, Date, Time
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

India's Tour of Sri Lanka, Galle Test: Squad, Live Str...

Women cricketers&#039; show will inspire U-17 football team: Vijay Goel
cricketFootball

Women cricketers' show will inspire U-17 football team...

Real Madrid agree record GBP 120m deal with Monaco for Kylian Mbappe - report
Football

Real Madrid agree record GBP 120m deal with Monaco for Kyli...

Bangladesh&#039;s &#039;Fizz&#039; on target for Australia, says Courtney Walsh
cricket

Bangladesh's 'Fizz' on target for Australia,...

England vs South Africa: Stokes wants England to right second Test &#039;wrongs&#039;
cricket

England vs South Africa: Stokes wants England to right seco...

Ravichandran Ashwin&#039;s childhood coach Sunil Subramaniam in manager&#039;s shortlist
cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin's childhood coach Sunil Subramania...

AFC approves Indian Super League, terms it &#039;temporary solution&#039;
Football

AFC approves Indian Super League, terms it 'temporary...

BCCI members likely to propose hike in women team&#039;s cash award
cricket

BCCI members likely to propose hike in women team's ca...

ISL spot-fixing: Sharjeel Khan will be acquitted, says lawyer
cricket

ISL spot-fixing: Sharjeel Khan will be acquitted, says lawy...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video