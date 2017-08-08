WATCH: Moeen Ali becomes first Test player to score 250 runs, take 25 wickets in four-match series

New Delhi: Moeen Ali's spin web anchored England to a 3-1 series win against South Africa after they clinched victory in this fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester on Monday.

The off-spinner bagged a five-wicket haul in the second innings as hosts England while defending 380 runs bundled out Proteas for 202 to win the match by 177 runs.

Ali became the first Test player ever to score 250 runs and take 25 wickets in a 4 match series.

South Africa lost three wickets in a span of 19 runs to lose the match Moeen returned with figures of 69/5 in 19.1 over while Anderson returned with 16/3 in 14. South Africa had already lost the first and third match earlier in the series.

No prizes for guessing, Moeen Ali was adjudged the Player of the Match, while he shared the Player of the Series award with Morne Morkel.

"It’s been a fantastic series. They played very well, they’re two world class players. It was about being patient as a team. It was a great pitch to bowl," Moeen said about his efforts as England celebrated the victory.