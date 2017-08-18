close
Watch: MS Dhoni and co. sweat it out ahead of Dambulla ODI

Ahead of the ODI series, the likes of MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma were spotted sweating in the nets. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 19:30
Watch: MS Dhoni and co. sweat it out ahead of Dambulla ODI

New Delhi: After being blanked 3-0 in quick time in the three-match Test series, Sri Lanka have a chance at redemption as the ODI series between the two teams kicks off with a match in Dambulla on Sunday. It will be a five-match ODI series which will be followed by a one-off T20 match.

Ahead of the ODI series, the likes of MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma were spotted sweating in the nets. The videos of the practice session can be seen below. The man in focus seems to be who else but Dhoni.

(Videos courtesy: Twitter/ Shamik Chakrabarty)

Sri Lanka will be eyeing the chance to seal direct qualification for the ICC World Cup 2019 in an upcoming five-match home series against India which commences in Dambulla on Sunday.

The Upul Tharanga-led side will have to win at least two matches to secure a place in the pinnacle 50-over competition by staving off the challenge from the West Indies. The cut-off date for direct qualification is September 30.

Sri Lanka is currently placed eighth with 88 points, 10 points more than the West Indies, which has an unenviable task in its aim of being among the seven top-ranked sides apart from host England to gain direct qualification. (With ANI inputs)

MS DhoniIndia vs Sri LankaCricket

