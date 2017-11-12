Here's the video footage of MS Dhoni FULFILLING his long-cherished dream — WATCH

New Delhi: Legendary Indian cricketer MS Dhoni inaugurated his first global cricket academy, named the MS Dhoni Cricket Academy (MSDCA), in Dubai on Saturday (November 11).

According to reports, the academy, which was jointly launched by Dubai-based Pacific Sports Club and Aarka Sports Club, has been in operation for a couple of months at the Springdales School in Al Quoz.

But it was officially launched yesterday by the two-time World Cup winning captain in the presence of excited trainees, parents and other key stakeholders of the facility.

Watch the video here:

MS Dhoni arrives for the launch of his new cricket academy here in Dubai. Scenes. #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/s1EAE0rNKS — Stu Appleby (@Stuart_Appleby) November 11, 2017

Utter chaos as MS Dhoni checks out the net facility at his new academy in Dubai @Sport360 pic.twitter.com/KbL5uRzLTe — Stu Appleby (@Stuart_Appleby) November 11, 2017

Dhoni is expected to hold a special clinic with the budding cricketers today at the academy.

Regarded as one of the most recognisable cricketers in the world, the former India captain agreed on a partnership with the Dubai-based Pacific Ventures to set up the academy at the Springdales School campus.

The academy has four turfs, three cement and three matted pitches, spin and swing bowling machine, safety nets, lights for night practice, in-house sports shop for quality cricket gear and video analysis.

Reports also said that former Mumbai bowler Vishal Mahadik is the head coach at the academy. Besides, Dhoni will fly to Dubai frequently to give hands-on training to the kids.

"Sports has attained a global stature not just for fostering athleticism and sportsmanship, but also as a viable business platform that involves many different stakeholders, from small businesses to big conglomerates and organisations. I am delighted to be a part of the club and will contribute in any means possible to make it a success," speaking about his association with the academy, the Indian wicketkeeper said in a conversation with Gulf News.

“The academy is in perfect shape and it will be a big thing for UAE cricket do have an academy run by a legend like Dhoni,” Parvez Khan, the director of Pacific Ventures, told Sportstar.

Many Indian cricketers like Harbhajan Singh, Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag have their own cricket academies, but they are in India. Dhoni's venture is first of its kind for an Indian cricketer.

The 36-year-old no longer plays Test cricket but is still an integral part of both the limited overs sides. His position in the team has, however, come under intense scrutiny as India continue to build a team for the 2018 World Cup in England.

In a storied career, Dhoni has played 90 Tests, 309 ODIs and 83 T20Is. He also helped India lift two World Cup trophies.