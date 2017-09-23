Watch: MS Dhoni joins Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel at practice net to bowl few spin deliveries

New Delhi: Team India is all gearing for the third one-day international match against Australia in the ongoing series, at Holkar Stadium, Indore where the pitch, as explained by MPCA curator, will most likely favour wrist spinners despite being a batsman's paradise. So has Virat Kohli roped in yet another spinner to outclass the Aussies once again? Well he was spotted during the practice session.

Wrist spin has been a big concern for the touring Australian side. They had expressed their concern over such deceptive deliveries prior to the start of their limited-over campaign in India and ergo had even gone to the extent of roping in local boy JJ Kiyas to prepare themselves for the mystery spin in Chennai. Yet, they were left bamboozled. Twice. Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal bagged a total of 10 wickets accounting the first two ODIs. And the concern continues as MPCA curator said that the pitch in Indore is likely to favour India's new spin twin.

And on Saturday, when Team India headed to Holkar Stadium for a practice session, a spinner was spotted. A video of it had even been posted by BCCI on their official Twitter page. Well, don't scratch your head much...it would probably take a day or two to guess it right. Wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni was spotted bowling a few spin deliveries along side Kuldeep, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja and Chahal. Dhoni bowled a few leg-spinners, a few off-spinners before taking on the spinners himself.

A win tomorrow would wrap up the series in favour of the hosts and thereby Virat Kohli-led side would thereby equal India's longest winning streak in ODIs. But the most important of all, India will climn up to grab the World No.1 spot in ICC ODI Team rankings.