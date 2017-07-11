WATCH: MS Dhoni misses easy stumping in one-off T20I vs West Indies

New Delhi: Nobody's reflexes or speed, behind the wickets, is better than that of MS Dhoni. He rarely misses a throw, a catch or a stumping chance. But on Sunday, during the one-off T20I against the West Indies at Sabina Park, the former India skipper failed to collect a Kuldeep Yadav delivery and thus in the process, missed an easy stumping chance.

The said incident took place in the 16th over of the West Indian run-chase when Evin Lewis and Marlon Samuels were thrashing the Indian bowlers all over the park.

Seeing Yadav flight the ball, Samuels raced down the track to hit it over mid-wicket but completely missed the delivery. On any other day, it could have been the end of innings for Samuels but he found himself lucky as Dhoni failed to view the trajectory of the ball.

After failing to contain the delivery, Dhoni also let it through for a boundary.

See the video here:

Riding on Lewis' 125 not out, the hosts won the match by 9 wickets as they chased down India's total of 190 with 9 balls to spare.