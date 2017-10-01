Watch: MS Dhoni’s stunning keeping to Kuldeep Yadav in Nagpur ODI

New Delhi: He may be 36 but MS Dhoni is keeping as well as he ever has. The Indian great showed his top class and form while keeping to Kuldeep Yadav on Sunday during the fifth and final ODI. Watch the video below:

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Australia scored 242 for nine in 50 overs. Only one man passed the half-century mark. David Warner made 53.

As far as the bowling went, Axar Patel bagged three wickets and Jasprit Bumrah took two scalps.

India are currently 3-1 up in the five-match series. But there is a lot on line during the Nagpur ODI. India has risen to the numero uno spot in the official ICC ODI rankings after winning the third game of the series. But a loss in the fourth match saw them slipping to number two. Now India will be back as the top ODI team if they chase down 243 on Sunday.