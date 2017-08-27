close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Watch: MS Dhoni takes quick nap on Pallekele ground as crowd trouble disrupts Ind vs SL match

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Sunday showed why is one of the most loved cricketers in the world. The Sri Lanka-India third ODI match at Pallekele had to be stopped with the visitors still needing eight runs. (SCORECARD || FULL COVERAGE)

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 27, 2017 - 23:35
Watch: MS Dhoni takes quick nap on Pallekele ground as crowd trouble disrupts Ind vs SL match
Courtesy: Screengrab

New Delhi: Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Sunday showed why is one of the most loved cricketers in the world. The Sri Lanka-India third ODI match at Pallekele had to be stopped with the visitors still needing eight runs. (SCORECARD || FULL COVERAGE)

Dhoni, who was batting with opener Rohit Sharma, took the opportunity to take a quick nap. With no signs of resuming the match coming from the organisers, Dhoni comforted himself with a nice break on the ground.

Here's the video:

After a long wait, the umpires decided to call off the match.

But, after the players left the field after the customary handshakes, security persons got the stadium emptied of spectators and the umpires then decided to resume the match.

Rohit (124 not out) and Dhoni (67 not out) made short shrift of the required eight runs. India chased down Lanka's target of 218 runs to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

 

TAGS

MS Dhoni. Dhoni sleepDhoni napIndia vs Sri LankaPallekeleRohit Sharmacricket videocricket news

From Zee News

Simona Halep has inside track in eight-woman fight for No 1
Tennis

Simona Halep has inside track in eight-woman fight for No 1

Michael Schumacher&#039;s son Mick takes father&#039;s 1994 car for a spin
Other Sports

Michael Schumacher's son Mick takes father's 1994...

BAN vs AUS, 1st Test: Bangladesh spinners spoil strong day for Australia in Test
cricket

BAN vs AUS, 1st Test: Bangladesh spinners spoil strong day...

ENG vs WI, 2nd TEST: Joe Root leads England rally against Windies
cricket

ENG vs WI, 2nd TEST: Joe Root leads England rally against W...

PKL 2017: Bengal Warriors beat Bengaluru Bulls 32-26
Pro Kabaddi League 2017Other Sports

PKL 2017: Bengal Warriors beat Bengaluru Bulls 32-26

EPL Sunday Report: Liverpool thrash Arsenal, Wood rocks Spurs
English Premier LeagueFootball

EPL Sunday Report: Liverpool thrash Arsenal, Wood rocks Spu...

Belgian Grand Prix 2017: Lewis Hamilton marks 200th race with victory in Belgium
Other Sports

Belgian Grand Prix 2017: Lewis Hamilton marks 200th race wi...

BWF Worlds: PM Narendra Modi leads nation in hailing PV Sindhu&#039;s epic final performance
BadmintonOther Sports

BWF Worlds: PM Narendra Modi leads nation in hailing PV Sin...

SL vs IND: Dinesh Chandimal out of India series with hairline fracture in right thumb
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

SL vs IND: Dinesh Chandimal out of India series with hairli...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video