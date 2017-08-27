Watch: MS Dhoni takes quick nap on Pallekele ground as crowd trouble disrupts Ind vs SL match

New Delhi: Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Sunday showed why is one of the most loved cricketers in the world. The Sri Lanka-India third ODI match at Pallekele had to be stopped with the visitors still needing eight runs. (SCORECARD || FULL COVERAGE)

Dhoni, who was batting with opener Rohit Sharma, took the opportunity to take a quick nap. With no signs of resuming the match coming from the organisers, Dhoni comforted himself with a nice break on the ground.

Here's the video:

After a long wait, the umpires decided to call off the match.

But, after the players left the field after the customary handshakes, security persons got the stadium emptied of spectators and the umpires then decided to resume the match.

Rohit (124 not out) and Dhoni (67 not out) made short shrift of the required eight runs. India chased down Lanka's target of 218 runs to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.