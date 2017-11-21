हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Watch: MS Dhoni wishes Happy Birthday to wife Sakshi

In a video posted on Twitter by Dhoni's friend and hairstylist Sapna Bhavnani, Mr. and Mrs. Dhoni could be seen cutting the birthday cake on November 19.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Nov 21, 2017, 12:58 PM IST
MS Dhoni with wife Sakshi (Agencies)

Break from cricket couldn't have been timed better for former India captain MS Dhoni who was home for wife Sakshi's birthday on November 19.

In a video posted on Twitter by Dhoni's friend and hairstylist Sapna Bhavnani, Mr. and Mrs. Dhoni could be seen cutting the birthday cake. "Happy day Rosie @SaakshiSRawat Love you. to the moon #MSDhoni," the message in Sapna's post read.

India are currently playing a three-Test series against Sri Lanka at home. Dhoni quit Test cricket in 2014 and now focuses on the two limited-overs formats, ODIs and T20Is.

