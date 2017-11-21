Watch: MS Dhoni wishes Happy Birthday to wife Sakshi
In a video posted on Twitter by Dhoni's friend and hairstylist Sapna Bhavnani, Mr. and Mrs. Dhoni could be seen cutting the birthday cake on November 19.
Break from cricket couldn't have been timed better for former India captain MS Dhoni who was home for wife Sakshi's birthday on November 19.
In a video posted on Twitter by Dhoni's friend and hairstylist Sapna Bhavnani, Mr. and Mrs. Dhoni could be seen cutting the birthday cake. "Happy day Rosie @SaakshiSRawat Love you. to the moon #MSDhoni," the message in Sapna's post read.
Happy day Rosie @SaakshiSRawat Love you. to the moon #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/5UH1o5H5Zb
— Sapna Moti Bhavnani (@sapnabhavnani) November 19, 2017
India are currently playing a three-Test series against Sri Lanka at home. Dhoni quit Test cricket in 2014 and now focuses on the two limited-overs formats, ODIs and T20Is.