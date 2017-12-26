Watch: MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva melts hearts with her Christmas song

New Delhi: Ziva, the daughter of former India captain MS Dhoni, is clearly elated to have 'daddy dearest' back home having completed his national duty for the year in time to celebrate Christmas and New Year with her. And she expressed her happiness by singing out Christmas and New Year wishes sitting on the lap of her father.

In a video posted by a Twitter subscriber, the daddy-daughter duo is seen travelling in a car and Ziva singing 'Merry Christmas' while looking out of the window.

India finished their most successful year on a winning note on Sunday in Mumbai beating Sri Lanka in the third T20I to sweep the series 3-0.

India will next fly for the South Africa tour that begins with a three-Test series, during which Dhoni will have a break as he retired from the longest format of the game in 2014.

The rest of the Indian teams members will also relish the small break before boarding the flight to South Africa and are expected to attend the marriage reception hosted by Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma in Mumbai on Tuesday.