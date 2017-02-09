WATCH: Murali Vijay survives run-out after mix-up with Cheteshwar Pujara, leaving Bangladesh embarrassed
The incident took place in 19th over of the match, well before Vijay and Pujara had completed their respective half-centuries.
New Delhi: Indian batsman Murali Vijay survived a silly run-out after mix-up with Chetshwar Pujara on-field during the sole-Test against Bangladesh in Hyderabad today.
It was the 19th over of the match when Vijay gave Pujara a call for quick run but refused seconds after. The ball was guided towards towards mid-wicket and by the time Pujara could sense Vijay's NO for the ran, the non-striker had almost reached the other end of the field.
Vijay had no option but to run for survival towards the bowlers end, where a fumble by bowler Mehdi Hasan earned him a lifeline and left Bangladesh embarrassed after slipping up a golden opportunity. (LIVE Blog - India vs England Test, Hyderabad)
Luck escape for Vijay it was!
