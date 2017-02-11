WATCH: Mushfiqur Rahim survives run-out after being given benefit of doubt by third umpire
Umpire Gaffaney gave Mushfiqur the benefit of the doubt and the whole Bangladesh gave out sigh of relief.
New Delhi: Bangladesh skipper Mushfiqur Rahim, who made headlines on both Day 1 and Day 2 of play during the sole-Test against India in Hyderabad, survived a close run-out call after the third umpire decided to give the batsman 'benefit of doubt'.
Shakib Al Hasan had played the ball towards mid-off for a quick single but Rahim, despite not being on his toes, decided to go for the run and had to dive in the end to make it to the crease in time.
As he dived, his bat came inside the crease in time but as it was slanted, it later popped out giving the third-umpire a huge headache to make the call.
See the video and judge yourself:-
Umpire Gaffaney, later, gave Mushfiqur the benefit of the doubt and the whole Bangladesh gave out sigh of relief.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Can PM Modi's remarks on Manmohan Singh be termed as 'disrespectful' towards Parliament?
- MP: ATS arrests 4 people, who helped Pak’s ISI to spy on Indian military operations
- Watch - How currency notes are being wasted during a religious program in Gujarat
- West Bengal: Many hurt in clash between rival groups of TMC's student wing
- DNA: Why did India outrage against 'JNU anti-nationals' on this day last year?
- BJP records huge victory, wins all three MLC seats in Uttar Pradesh
- Superstar Rajinikanth planning to launch political party?
- India vs Bangladesh: With a killer smile, Virat Kohli gets in the business of 'perfection' — VIDEOS INSIDE
- Breaking News: Virender Sehwag just 'discovered' Arjun in Australia
- AIADMK political crisis: Sasikala meets Governor, stakes claim to form govt in Tamil Nadu