WATCH: Mushfiqur Rahim survives run-out after being given benefit of doubt by third umpire

Umpire Gaffaney gave Mushfiqur the benefit of the doubt and the whole Bangladesh gave out sigh of relief.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, February 11, 2017 - 13:59
Screen Grab (BCCI)

New Delhi: Bangladesh skipper Mushfiqur Rahim, who made headlines on both Day 1 and Day 2 of play during the sole-Test against India in Hyderabad, survived a close run-out call after the third umpire decided to give the batsman 'benefit of doubt'.

Shakib Al Hasan had played the ball towards mid-off for a quick single but Rahim, despite not being on his toes, decided to go for the run and had to dive in the end to make it to the crease in time.

As he dived, his bat came inside the crease in time but as it was slanted, it later popped out giving the third-umpire a huge headache to make the call.

See the video and judge yourself:-

Umpire Gaffaney, later, gave Mushfiqur the benefit of the doubt and the whole Bangladesh gave out sigh of relief.

First Published: Saturday, February 11, 2017 - 13:59

