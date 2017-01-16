WATCH: Mushfiqur Rahman rushed to hospital after being hit on head by Tim Southee's bouncer
Wellington: Bangladesh Test skipper Mushfiqur Rahim was rushed to the hospital on Monday after being hit on the helmet by a quick bouncer from New Zealand pacer Tim Southee.
The incident happened during the first session on the final day of the first Test match.
Batting on 13, the wicket-keeper batsman was taken aback by a bouncer from Southee, as he took his eyes off the ball and it hit him on the head.
Medical staff from both sides rushed to the wicket to tend to the diminutive batsman while an ambulance was driven on to the field.
Watch the incident here:
Mushfiqur Rahim out of immediate danger after helmet blow @Isam84 @ajarrodkimber @danbrettig #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/JKkioyeYd4
— Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) January 16, 2017
A team spokesman said Mushfiqur had an X-ray in hospital and there was no evidence of significant harm from the Tim Southee delivery.
Mushfiqur made 159 in the first innings but did not field because of injuries to his hands.
Short-pitched deliveries have been a feature of the Test with New Zealand batsman Mitchell Santner taking a fierce blow to the head from Taskin Ahmed whiled Neil Wagner was hit three times by Kamrul Islam drawing blood from his chin.
With Mushfiqur unable to continue having reached 13, the Bangladesh second innings ended at 160-9 leaving New Zealand a 217-run target to win.
Kane Williamson guided his team to a three-wicket win with a stupendous unbeaten 104-run knock.
(With Agency inputs)
