WATCH: Outstanding Harmanpreet Kaur catch seals Sydney Thunder's first WBBL03 win

New Delhi: Harmanpreet Kaur failed to produce the goods with either bat or ball in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) season opener between Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Renegades in Sydney, but managed to seal a win for the hosts with an outstanding catch on Saturday.

Last month, the 28-year-old from Punjab was retained by the Thunders for two more seasons. Last season, she became the first-ever Indian woman player to be signed by an overseas cricket league. She then justified the billing by becoming the second highest run-getter for the franchise with 296 runs. She also took six wickets.

But India's T20I captain disappointed with her batting performance today, getting run out after making eight from 11 balls. Despite her failure, Thunder managed to put up 200/6. While defending the total, she got a spell of one over, leaking 16 runs.

Renegades batter Jess Duffin almost pulled off a stunning chase but was given out, caught, in a controversial fashion. She made 81 of 47 balls with the help of 12 fours and a six.

Duffin dudded in third umpire catch controversy https://t.co/iJZVlM94OH — Cricket-atti (@cricketatti) December 9, 2017

Then, Thunder wrapped up the Renegades with a Harmanpreet catch to dismiss Amy Satterthwaite.

Watch the catch here:

This outstanding catch from Harmanpreet Kaur was the perfect way to seal @ThunderWBBL's win earlier today! #WBBL03 @CommBank pic.twitter.com/qGlSmeWwY0 — Rebel Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) December 9, 2017

Thunder's total was a record WBBL score, and they survived a Duffin-led chase to win by 11 runs.

Harmanpreet established herself as one of the leading women's cricketers thanks to her exploits in the World Cup in July.

Melbourne Renegades: Chamari Atapattu, Sophie Molineux, Jess Duffin, Amy Satterthwaite (c), Emma Inglis (wk), Hayley Jensen, Kris Britt, Claire Koski, Maitlan Brown, Lea Tahuhu, Molly Strano.

Sydney Thunder: Rachael Haynes, Rachel Priest (wk), Alex Blackwell (c), Stafanie Taylor, Harmanpreet Kaur, Naomi Stalenberg, Nicola Carey, Rene Farrell, Lisa Griffith, Maisy Gibson, Samantha Bates.