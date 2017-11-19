WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja steals the show against Sri Lanka with remarkable ground fielding
Jadeja is regarded as India's best fielder, and boasts a strong arm.
New Delhi: Ravindra Jadeja, the second-ranked Test all-rounder, got only one over to bowl in the first Test against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens so far as captain Virat Kohli preferred pacers over spinners. (DAY 4 BLOG | SCORECARD)
But the 28-year-old managed to steal the show with a brilliant ground fielding effort at deep midwicket during Day 4's morning session.
Rangana Herath played a Bhuvneshwar Kumar short ball for a pull shot and the ball raced towards boundary rope, but Jadeja, fielding at long leg, covered the ground like a hound and stopped the ball with a diving effort.
He then recovered in an instant and sent down a missile throw at the striker's end. Herath, who was returning for the second run, almost lost his wicket. All Jadeja needed was a direct hit. He just missed the target by a whisker.
Watch it here, courtesy BCCI:
Watch Out! Rockstar Jadeja on the field https://t.co/EJOgGliMr1 #BCCI
— Cricket-atti (@cricketatti) November 19, 2017
Jadeja is regarded as India's best fielder, and boasts a strong arm.
Lanka started the day well, with skipper Dinesh Chandimal and Niroshan Dickwella stitching a half-century stand for the fifth wicket.
Then, Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar put brakes on Lankan innings by taking wicket. But a brave rearguard action from veteran Rangana Herath helped Lanka take their lead over India's first innings total of 172 runs by 91 runs at lunch.