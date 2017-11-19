WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja steals the show against Sri Lanka with remarkable ground fielding

New Delhi: Ravindra Jadeja, the second-ranked Test all-rounder, got only one over to bowl in the first Test against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens so far as captain Virat Kohli preferred pacers over spinners. (DAY 4 BLOG | SCORECARD)

But the 28-year-old managed to steal the show with a brilliant ground fielding effort at deep midwicket during Day 4's morning session.

Rangana Herath played a Bhuvneshwar Kumar short ball for a pull shot and the ball raced towards boundary rope, but Jadeja, fielding at long leg, covered the ground like a hound and stopped the ball with a diving effort.

He then recovered in an instant and sent down a missile throw at the striker's end. Herath, who was returning for the second run, almost lost his wicket. All Jadeja needed was a direct hit. He just missed the target by a whisker.

Watch it here, courtesy BCCI:

Jadeja is regarded as India's best fielder, and boasts a strong arm.

Lanka started the day well, with skipper Dinesh Chandimal and Niroshan Dickwella stitching a half-century stand for the fifth wicket.

Then, Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar put brakes on Lankan innings by taking wicket. But a brave rearguard action from veteran Rangana Herath helped Lanka take their lead over India's first innings total of 172 runs by 91 runs at lunch.