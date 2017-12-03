WATCH: Rohit Sharma conducts free coaching class for Sri Lankans in Delhi

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma was invisible as Virat Kohli dominated the second day of third and final Test against Sri Lanka in Delhi on Sunday.

Kohli became the first ever captain in Test cricket to hit six double hundreds. It was one of the many feats the Indian skipper accomplished today. But Rohit played his played, quietly giving Kohli the company.

In between, the Mumbaikar also got to play some exquisite shots. Two such shots were played in quick succession.

The first one came off the last ball of the 101st over, bowled by Suranga Lakmal. It was one brilliant cover drive. Then off the third ball of the next over, bowled by Lahiru Gamage, Rohit played a controlled pull shot.

Also watch: Angry Virat Kohli declares after Sri Lankans complain of Delhi smog

Both the shots resulted in boundaries, and sure served as free coaching class for the Lankans, who are struggling to score runs in India.

Watch both the shots here, courtesy BCCI:

Rohit made 65 off 102, betting getting out in the 118th over, to Lakshan Sandakan.

At Stumps on Day 2, Sri Lanka were 131/3 with Angelo Mathews (57) and Dinesh Chandimal (25) unbeaten.

But India are still 405 runs ahead in the first innings with three days' play left in the match.