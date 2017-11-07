Watch: Rohit Sharma takes stunning catch to dismiss dangerous Colin Munro

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma showed his athleticism on Tuesday by taking a stunning flying catch to dismiss dangerous New Zealand opener Colin Munro in the T20I series decider in Thiruvananthapuram. (AS IT HAPPENED | SCORECARD)

After hours of delay due to rain and subsequent wet outfield, the match finally started at 9:30 PM IST. Kiwi captain Kane Williamson won the toss and put India into bat first, expectedly.

Indian batsmen failed miserably, managing only 67 runs in their eight overs. Manish Pandey top scored with 17 runs, followed by Hardik Pandya (14).

India's defence started on a good note with Bhuvneshwar Kumar removing Martin Guptill in the first over itself. But the Kiwis still had dangerous Munro, who scored an unbeaten hundred in Rajkot, on the other end. The left-handed opener had, in fact, started his innings with a huge six off the very second ball of the match.

But he failed to read a Jasprit Burmah slower delivery in the second over to end up producing a skier. After two dots, Munro took the risk and played a lofted shot off the third ball, with Rohit completing the catch at mid-on.

Watch the catch here, courtesy BCCI:

India eventually won the match by six runs to complete a 2-1 series sweep over the top-ranked side. India had won the series opener in Delhi by 53 runs, then lost the second match in rajkot by 40 runs.

