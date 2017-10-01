close
Watch: Rohit Sharma's magical batting floors Aussies in Nagpur

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, October 1, 2017 - 19:49
Watch: Rohit Sharma&#039;s magical batting floors Aussies in Nagpur
Courtesy: BCCI

New Delhi: India opener Rohit Sharma is one of the most gifted batsmen in the world. Combined his skills with textbook technique, then we have a player who can do outrageous thingg with the bat.

Rohit, 30, showed his magic with the bat during the fifth and final ODI match against Australia in Nagpur. Chasing a target of 243 runs, India got off to a brilliant start thanks to a 124-run opening stand between Rohit and Ajinkya Rahane (61).

It was their second back-to-back century stand, after their 106-run stand at Bengaluru on Thursday.

During his knock today, Rohit played more than a couple of sublime text-book shots to the amazement of his fans.

Off the fifth ball of the eighth over, bowled by Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rohit played a sublime cover drive. It was followed by a classic swivel off the third ball of next over, bowled by Marcus Stoinis.

Here is the video to those shots, courtesy BCCI:

In the process, he became the fastest Indian to score 2,000 ODI runs at home. He needed just 42 innings to achieve this milestone while Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli needed 45 and 46 innings respectively.

Earlier in the series, he broke Brendon McCullum's record to become the batsman with most sixes against Australia in ODIs.

At the time of filing the report, he was batting at 81 off 80 balls with the help of 10 fours and one six, with India still needing 86 runs from 19.5 overs.

India have already won the five-match series, thanks to their victories in Chennai, Kolkata and Indore. But they suffered a 21-run defeat in the fourth ODI match in Bangalore.

